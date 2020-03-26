Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 100%

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV)’s stock price traded down 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 275,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 126,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28,974.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Alto Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

