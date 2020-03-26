American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.18, approximately 528 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

