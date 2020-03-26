American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

