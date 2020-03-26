Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200,654 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

