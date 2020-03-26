Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

FSLY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,482.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,446 and have sold 512,765 shares valued at $11,149,570.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

