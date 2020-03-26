Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

