Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

