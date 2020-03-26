Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

