Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 621.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Arco Platform worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $30,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $17,243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

