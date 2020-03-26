ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,084 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

