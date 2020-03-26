Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,551 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.95%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

