Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

