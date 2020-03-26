Axa Has $35.77 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.