B. Riley Weighs in on Radian Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

RDN stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 469,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,321,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

