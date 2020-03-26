Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

