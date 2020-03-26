Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.07 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $32,796,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.52.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

