Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,751 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,343,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,699,000 after acquiring an additional 271,192 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $101.84 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

