Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 51,399 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.88% of Aspen Technology worth $154,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.