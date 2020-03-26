Bamco Inc. NY Has $139.67 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.30% of Equinix worth $139,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

EQIX stock opened at $553.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.20. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.