Bamco Inc. NY Has $84.80 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.44% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $84,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.