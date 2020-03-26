Bamco Inc. NY Has $98.16 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $98,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $134.31 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.