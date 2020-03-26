Bank of America Corp DE Has $49.97 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of OGE Energy worth $49,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

