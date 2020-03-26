Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of MarketAxess worth $48,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $330.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.18 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

