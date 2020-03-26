Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

