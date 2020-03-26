Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,857 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $49,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

Shares of UHS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

