Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,688 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Alleghany worth $54,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $515.83 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

