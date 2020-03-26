Bank of America Corp DE Sells 269,845 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $51,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

