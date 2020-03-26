Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Store Capital worth $50,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,048,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Store Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Store Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 558,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

