Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Veeva Systems worth $99,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Shares of VEEV opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

