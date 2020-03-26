Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.48 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of VICI Properties worth $104,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.