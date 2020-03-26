Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.84 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of Emcor Group worth $88,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,776,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 959.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

