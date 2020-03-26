Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.74% of Clarivate Analytics worth $97,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CCC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.