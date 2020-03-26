Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 108,938 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $91,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.