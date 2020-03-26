Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,699 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Universal Health Services worth $91,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

UHS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

