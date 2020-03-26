Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $95,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

