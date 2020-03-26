Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BGH stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

