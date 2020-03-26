BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

