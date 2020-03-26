BCJ Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.