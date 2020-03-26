BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

AMGN stock opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

