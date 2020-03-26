BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $192,753. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.