BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

