BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,196 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

