BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 28,711 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

