BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

