Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

