Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after buying an additional 439,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after buying an additional 410,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

