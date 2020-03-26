Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,375 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 255.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. AXA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after buying an additional 625,077 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

