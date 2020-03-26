Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 685 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $102.00 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

