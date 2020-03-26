Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 166.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

