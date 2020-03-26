Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 623,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.